Prez Kovind to inaugurate India International Science Festival

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:14 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:14 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the fifth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISC) 2019 to be held in the city from November 5, one of the organisers said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the inauguration programme, a senior official of the National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) said.

"This festival is held since 2015 to celebrate Indias scientific and technological advancements with scientists, students and innovators. "It is an attempt to encourage young minds towards science and promote networking of stakeholders working for propagation of science," he said.

The festival will be inaugurated at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, he said. Around 12,000 participants from the country and abroad are expected to turn up at the four-day programme.

The theme for this years festival is `Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation (`RISEN- India), he said. "Students from the NATMO and other prestigious institutions surrounding the city are expected to participate in the outreach programme, he said.

Over 2,500 school students from different parts of the country will be housed at a Students Science Village, to be set up during the festival. Events such as conference for young scientists, a science expo, a science literature festival will also be held.

Special role of women scientists and entrepreneurs in shaping the scientific growth injectors will be highlighted at the festival, the officer said. More than 28 events will be organised during the festival, which will be primarily held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and Science City.

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Bose Institute and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology will also host a few other events, he said. The festival is organised jointly by Science and Technology-related Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati..

