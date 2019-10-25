International Development News
SC turns down plea seeking stay on Maradu flats demolition

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of Maradu flats.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of Maradu flats. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said, "No question of going back to our earlier order. An order is an order. It has to be complied with."

"People are dying in floods, other natural calamities. Who are responsible? Builders or authorities who let this happen. We must fix the responsibility now," the apex court opined. The apex court also reiterated that all flat owners should be given at least Rs 25 lakhs each and asked builders to deposit Rs 20 crore within a period of one month.

The Supreme Court had on September 23 slammed the Kerala government for allegedly allowing illegal multi-storey buildings in coastal zones and said that it will fix responsibility on those erring officials involved in such kind of constructions. The bench of the apex court also issued warning stressing that the Chief Secretary of Kerala would be personally held liable if he fails to implement the court's orders.

"How do you (Kerala Government) allow illegal multi-storey buildings to construct in coastal zones," the bench said. The judicature also stated that it is "shocked" on the construction being allowed in high tide area in Kerala which led to the devastating flood in the state and government and its officials are solely responsible for the loss of life and property.

As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

