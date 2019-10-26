International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha: State govt. issues directions to assess damage caused by rains between Oct 23-25

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday wrote to all Collectors in the state directing them to assess the damage to private properties due to recent heavy rainfall that occurred during October 23-25.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 16:18 IST
Odisha: State govt. issues directions to assess damage caused by rains between Oct 23-25
Odisha Government logo (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday wrote to all Collectors in the state directing them to assess the damage to private properties due to recent heavy rainfall that occurred during October 23-25. Collectors have been asked to submit an assessment report by November 4, following which payment will be made under the norms of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)/National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"The state government has already declared "Heavy Rain" as State Specific Disaster within the local context for which expenditure on relief measures and immediate repair/restoration of damaged public infrastructure shall be met from SDRF within the limit of 10 per cent of the annual allocation of the SDRF," Jena wrote. Jena directed that the assessment of damage to private properties in different sectors such as houses, agriculture (crop loss of 33 per cent and above), agriculture land, and enumeration of beneficiaries have to be taken up on priority so that the assistance can be paid to the affected person expeditiously to enable them to repair or reconstruct their houses and restore livelihood.

He said that the disbursement must be done through direct transfer i.e., by way of transfer of the amount to the account of the beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru, welcomed by supporters

Congress leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. The supporters had gathered outside the...

Instead of boycotting corrupt people, we are honouring them:

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting...

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement NAM Summit in Baku. During the summit, Naidu held fruitful discussions and deliberations with several world leaders.The Vi...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team was beaten by a better side.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019