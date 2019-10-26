Elephant calf rescued from pit in West Bengal tea garden

An elephant calf was on Saturday retrieved from a pit in a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after five hours of rescue operations, a forest official said. The pachyderm had fallen into the 12-feet-deep pit in Bagrakote Tea Garden while its herd was crossing the estate in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

The other elephants of the herd had tried in vain to rescue the calf from the pit and moved to a nearby tea garden after locals arrived at the spot in the morning, he said. An earthmover was called in which dug the ground enabling the rescue, the official said.

The elephant calf was reunited with its herd waiting for it in the nearby tea garden, he added..

