Preparation begin to welcome Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in Sweden

As prepares to celebrate Diwali on Sunday, Sweden is gearing up to celebrate the contribution of the world's best laureates including India origin Abhijit Banerjee by recognizing their contributions at the Nobel Prize function which is scheduled to be held here on December 10.

Abhijit Banerjee will be awarded with the Nobel prize at a function in Stockholm on December 10. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As prepares to celebrate Diwali on Sunday, Sweden is gearing up to celebrate the contribution of the world's best laureates including India origin Abhijit Banerjee by recognizing their contributions at the Nobel Prize function which is scheduled to be held here on December 10. Preparations for the function began in Nobel Prize Museum here which illustrates a century of creativity, where visitors can follow the changes of the 20th century through the Nobel Prize and the Nobel laureates and explore the work and the ideas of more than 900 creative minds, presented through short films, original artefacts and computers.

Pictures of the 15 Nobel laureates including Indian origin Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, winner of this year's Nobel prize for Economic Sciences are displayed in the Nobel prize museum. Erika Lanner, Nobel Prize Museum CEO, told ANI that Nobel Prize award function will be held on December 10.

"Preparation for the function has already begun. A guest list is being prepared, we will send invites to around 1000 dignitaries around the world. We will also send invites to around 200 people to witness the award ceremony and later host a gala dinner for approximately 1,200 people," she said. She further said that Indians living in Sweden were enthusiastic after the announcement of Bannerjee's name for the Nobel prize in economic science.

"Indians in Sweden are excited and waiting for Abhijit Bannerjee to come to receive the Nobel prize, Sanjoo Malhotra, Chief Executive Director of India Unlimited and Co-Founder of Tasting India Symposium, said. Malhotra was the part of dinner ceremony for Novel prize in 1998 when Amartya Sen, an Indian economist who was awarded the Nobel in 1998 Economic Sciences. (ANI)

Also Read: Abhijit Banerjee joins list of Indian, Indian-origin Nobel Laureates

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

