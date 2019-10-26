International Development News
Development News Edition

Preparations begin to welcome Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in Sweden

As India prepares to celebrate Diwali, Sweden is gearing up to celebrate the contribution of the world's best laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-American economist, by recognizing their contributions at the Nobel Prize function which is scheduled to be held here on December 10.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:19 IST
Preparations begin to welcome Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in Sweden
Abhijit Banerjee will be awarded with the Nobel Prize at a function in Stockholm on December 10. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As India prepares to celebrate Diwali, Sweden is gearing up to celebrate the contribution of the world's best laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-American economist, by recognizing their contributions at the Nobel Prize function which is scheduled to be held here on December 10. Preparations for the function began in Nobel Prize Museum here which illustrates a century of creativity, where visitors can follow the changes of the 20th century through the Nobel Prize and the Nobel laureates and explore the work and the ideas of more than 900 creative minds, presented through short films, original artefacts and computers.

Pictures of the 15 Nobel laureates including Indian origin Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, winner of this year's Nobel prize for Economic Sciences are displayed in the Nobel Prize Museum. Erika Lanner, Nobel Prize Museum CEO, told ANI that Nobel Prize award function will be held on December 10.

"Preparation for the function has already begun. A guest list is being prepared, we will send invites to around 1000 dignitaries around the world. We will also send invites to around 200 people to witness the award ceremony and later host a gala dinner for approximately 1,200 people," she said. She further said that Indians living in Sweden were enthusiastic after the announcement of Bannerjee's name for the Nobel Prize in economic science.

"Indians in Sweden are excited and waiting for Abhijit Bannerjee to come to receive the Nobel Prize, Sanjoo Malhotra, Chief Executive Director of India Unlimited and Co-Founder of Tasting India Symposium, said. Malhotra was the part of dinner ceremony for Nobel Prize in 1998 when Amartya Sen, an Indian economist who was awarded the Nobel in Economic Sciences 1998. (ANI)

Also Read: Abhijit Banerjee joins list of Indian, Indian-origin Nobel Laureates

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Driver charged as more Vietnamese feared among 39 UK truck victims

London, Oct 26 AFP British police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a refrigerated truck charged the driver on Saturday with manslaughter and people trafficking, as families in Vietnam expressed fear their loved ones were among the d...

Report: 76ers' Embiid (ankle) to miss Saturday's game at Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will miss Saturday nights game at Detroit with a sprained right ankle. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.Embiid reported discomfort after Philadelphias season-opening win against the Boston Cel...

UPDATE 2-Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in the second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government.The unrest followed vi...

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

Nearly 50 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from protests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019