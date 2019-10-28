Maha: Father-son killed, 1 hurt in slab collapse in Parbhani

A father-son duo was killed when a slab of their rented house collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, over 500 kilometres from here, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Sonpeth area there on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

"A slab of a house collapsed trapping Arun Tekale (45), his son Mandhar (8) and neighbour Kasturba Tekale. Arun and Mandhar were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Kasturba is undergoing treatment," he said. The Sonpeth police station official said the house in which the deceased were staying on rent was a dilapidated one.

The area has been witnessing rains over the past few days, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)