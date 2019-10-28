International Development News
J-K admin invites experts to identify locations for adventure tourism in Jammu

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:01 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has invited experts for identifying potential locations for adventure sports in the region to promote tourism, an official said on Monday. "Government is all set to tap and promote adventure tourism in Jammu division," Director (Tourism), Jammu, Deepika Kumari Sharma said.

She said experts have been invited for identifying the potential spots for adventure activities like paragliding, BASE jumping, parasailing and rafting. The experts would also help in finalizing locations for trekking, rafting, kayaking, rock climbing, mountaineering, hiking, and camping activities, Sharma said.

The tourism department has approved some locations for starting zip-line and other adventure activities at Mansar and Surinsar lakes, she said. However, the approval is subject to clearance from the Wildlife and other allied departments, Sharma added.

Ranjit Sagar lake has been identified as a potential area for water adventure sports like speed boating, kayaking, canoeing and rafting, she said. The tourism department also decided to develop Baradari to the Ambaran Akhnoor section of the Chenab river as a major hub of rafting, Sharma said.

The department is mulling the introduction of Aqua Zorbing and plying of Shikaras in Sanasar lake, she said. The locations for luxury eco-camping in Patnitop, Sanasar, Sarthal, Duggan, Bhaderwah and Purthu in Basholi are also being finalized, the director said.

She said directions have been issued to develop Padri and Jai valley of Bhaderwah as eco-adventure spots.

