Two-day health conclave in MP from Nov 1

A two-day health conclave will be organised here by the Madhya Pradesh government to raise awareness about issues related to health and the emerging challenges in the sector. Experts from across the country will deliberate on various aspects during the two-day 'Right to Health Conclave' to begin on November 1, which is celebrated as the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, an official said on Tuesday.

They will speak on topics like the importance of spirituality in health and developing a robust and holistic health delivery framework, he said. The role of civil societies and local government bodies in materializing right to health, and energizing a health ecosystem through technology and innovation will also be discussed.

The event will also have sessions on the emerging challenges in health in the new age world and the role of media in disseminating information on health, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)