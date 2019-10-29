International Development News
Development News Edition

2 killed, 10 injured in tractor-tempo collision in Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Katihar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:10 IST
2 killed, 10 injured in tractor-tempo collision in Bihar

Two members of a family were killed and ten people injured when a tractor and a tempo collided in Bihar's Katihar district on Tuesday, a police officer said. The incident occurred on Katihar-Manihari road near Kumaripur when the tempo, carrying 11 persons of a family, was hit by a tractor coming from the opposite direction, Katihar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar said.

While two women died on the spot, ten others, including nine members of the family and the tempo driver, were injured, he said. The persons, all residents of Purnea district, were proceeding to Manihari for taking a dip in the Ganga.

Under the impact of the collision, the tempo had overturned, the SDPO said. All the injured were rushed to Katihar sadar hospital.

After administering first aid, doctors referred two of the seriously injured to hospitals in Purnea and Bhagalpur for better treatment, he said. Katihar legislator Tara Kishore Prasad, Purnea lawmaker Vijay Khemka, MLC Ashok Agarwal, former union minister Nikhil Kumar Choudhary visited Katihar sadar hospital and took stock of the situation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Australian sentenced to 36 years for murder, rape of Israeli

An Australian judge has sentenced a man to 36 years in prison for the murder and rape of an Israeli student in the city of Melbourne. Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Tuesday ordered Codey Herrmann to serve at ...

Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor

Nawaz Sharif is fighting for life after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistans former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital. Sharif, 69, ...

'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that Hindutva will not be safe in India unless population control laws are enacted. If no population control law is enacted in India, Hindutva will not be safe in the ...

RCEP trade ministers may meet in Bangkok on Nov 2 ahead of leaders' summit

Trade ministers of 16 countries, which are negotiating a mega free trade pact RCEP, are likely to meet in Bangkok on November 2 ahead of the leaders summit next month, an official said. The RCEP Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019