2 killed, 10 injured in tractor-tempo collision in Bihar

Two members of a family were killed and ten people injured when a tractor and a tempo collided in Bihar's Katihar district on Tuesday, a police officer said. The incident occurred on Katihar-Manihari road near Kumaripur when the tempo, carrying 11 persons of a family, was hit by a tractor coming from the opposite direction, Katihar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar said.

While two women died on the spot, ten others, including nine members of the family and the tempo driver, were injured, he said. The persons, all residents of Purnea district, were proceeding to Manihari for taking a dip in the Ganga.

Under the impact of the collision, the tempo had overturned, the SDPO said. All the injured were rushed to Katihar sadar hospital.

After administering first aid, doctors referred two of the seriously injured to hospitals in Purnea and Bhagalpur for better treatment, he said. Katihar legislator Tara Kishore Prasad, Purnea lawmaker Vijay Khemka, MLC Ashok Agarwal, former union minister Nikhil Kumar Choudhary visited Katihar sadar hospital and took stock of the situation..

