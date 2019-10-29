International Development News
Hyderabad: Children of Alakaapoor township write to CM KCR demanding water supply in their area

Children of Alakaapoor township wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister M K. Chandrashekar Rao demanding water supply in their area.

Hyderabad: Children of Alakaapoor township write to CM KCR demanding water supply in their area
Hyderabad: Children from Alakaapoor Township have written to Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao demanding supply of water to their area. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In their letter, the Children stated - "We need water. We have been waiting for 5 years."

Children wrote letters on October 26 addressing the Chief Minister, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), Governor, and Water Board MD requesting them to solve the water crisis prevailing in Alakaapoor. Expressing distress Sharath, a 14-year-old resident of Alakaapoor wrote a letter stating -- "SAVE US FROM FALLING SICK FREQUENTLY! we have been waiting for many years for water. Through these letters, we urge the authorities to look for a permanent solution."

Pramod, president of Alakaapoor Township Residents Welfare Association (RWA) told ANI, "Last four years, RWA is trying its level best to get drinking water connections for the residents of the town as the first water application was placed to HMWS&SB on June 2015." He said that all applications were rejected with a reason that no distribution network was available.

"KTR, Minister for MA&UD during his visit to Neknampur instructed MD to address the problem in April 2017 in a public meeting. Yet no step have been taken by the Government," he said, requesting the concerned officials to provide drinking water and initiate distribution network-related work immediately. He further warned of protests if their demands are not met.

G.Rajashekar Reddy, resident of Alakaapoor said, "Till today, we didn't receive drinking water connection out of 4000 dwelling units in the township with more than 20000 residents (which are tax assessed by Municipal records)." The residents are concerned about the adverse effects of poor quality of water that is available to them through various means.

Naveen, another resident of Alkaapoor said that they are "concerned about the delay". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

