CEC reviews progress of projects implemented under OMBADC

  PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:28 IST
The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the projects being implemented in the state under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC). The five-member CEC team headed by P V Jayakrishnan would also make on the spot inquiry of projects in mineral bearing Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts during its five-day visit to the state.

The CEC will submit its report to the Apex Court on return, a member of the Central panel said. The OMBADC is a state-run body that implements welfare projects in eight mineral-bearing districts - Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh.

The CEC members held a meeting with Chief Secretary AK Tripathy and secretaries of concerned departments here. The OMBADC officials apprised the CEC about proposals and the status of implementation of different projects. In the phase-I of the MBBDC, projects were being implemented at 691 villages in 29 blocks of the eight mineral bearing districts.

"In the phase-I, projects worth Rs 869 crore was allotted to the state under CAMPA funding. These projects were mostly drinking water, housing, skill development, farm forestry and social forestry works," OMBDAC CEO Nanaduri told the CEC. She told the CEC members that 29,829 housing units, 2,444 drinking water projects and skill development for 200 ST and SC youths had been taken up. Besides, block and avenue plantation, urban plantation, seedling distribution, assisted natural regeneration and soil moisture conservation projects have also been taken up.

"So far, around Rs 860 crore has been released against these projects," she told the CEC adding that under Phase-II of OMBDAC, around Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned by the Oversight Authority constituted under Justice A K Patnaik. At least 15 projects in seven sectors like drinking water, education, health and others, will be implemented with an estimated expenditure of around Rs 10,000 crore.

"We have submitted before the CEC the details of works we have carried out so far. The CEC is scheduled to make field visits in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts," said Panchayati Raj secretary DR Singh..

