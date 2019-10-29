Eligible farmers will get 2nd installment of Kalia in Nov:

Odisha government on Tuesday said eligible farmers will receive the second installment of financial assistance under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in November. This was revealed by Agriculture Secretary Saurabh Garg here after a meeting with Chief Secretary AK Tripathy.

Garg said farmers who have been found eligible after verification in August this year, will receive the second tranche of financial assistance of Rs 5,000 under the Kalia scheme. The state government had launched the process of verification of the beneficiaries of Kalia scheme following allegation of many ineligible persons were getting benefits while the needy farmers are being denied the benefits.

As many as 51 lakh farmers have received the first installment of Kalia scheme. The state government has introduced the Kalia scheme earlier to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, landless farmers and agriculture labourers.

Each beneficiary of Kalia scheme is entitled to get Rs 10,000 per year (Rs 5,000 for Kharif crop and Rs 5,000 for Rabi crop)..

