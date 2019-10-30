UP govt plans prepaid smart electricity meters from Nov 15

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to install prepaid smart meters for electricity consumption from mid-November. "We are planning to install prepaid smart meters for electricity consumption from 15 November," said Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma.

Sharma stated that the state government will begin this exercise from the residence of officials, elected representatives and Ministers. "Our intention is to make electricity affordable for everyone," he said. (ANI)

