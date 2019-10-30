International Development News
Maha: Cable TV operator injured in firing

  PTI
  • |
  Thane
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:22 IST
Maha: Cable TV operator injured in firing
Image Credit: ANI

A 49-year-old cable TV operator was severely injured when two unidentified persons shot at him in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Guddu Munawar Majid, was on way to Ulhasnagar town in an auto-rickshaw around 10 pm on Tuesday when the two motorcycle-borne persons fired two rounds at him from point-blank range in Kalyan area and fled, an official at Mahatma Phule police station said.

Majid, who was into cable TV business in the Bazarpeth area of Kalyan town, received bullet wounds on his arms and was rushed to a local hospital where he was undergoing treatment, he said. According to the police, the victim could not identify the assailants as it was dark at that time.

Search for the culprits was on, the official said, adding that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

