International Development News
Development News Edition

Yogi meets Mulayam, extends Diwali greetings to him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:12 IST
Yogi meets Mulayam, extends Diwali greetings to him

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence here. The chief minister reached Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg in the morning and extended Diwali greetings to him, a senior government official said.

During the meeting, Mulayam Yadav's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav was also present. The official said it was a "courtesy meeting" to extend Diwali greetings.

Adityanath had also met the 79-year-old former UP chief minister in June this year to enquire about his health. After meeting SP patriarch, Adityanath also met former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and conveyed to him Deepawali greetings.

On this occasion, Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer Singh too was present. PTI ABN NAV RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on Amaravati Start-Up Area project Amaravati AP, Oct 30 PTI The Amaravati Start-Up Area Development Project has formally been scrapped with the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wedne...

Raj HC quashes cattle smuggling case against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and driver

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday quashed a case against Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017, his two sons and a truck driver for allegedly illegally transporting cows for slaughter. A single-judge bench of Justi...

Police find 12 migrants alive in refrigerated truck in Belgium

Belgian police found 12 migrants alive in a refrigerated truck at a motorway parking area in northern Belgium on Wednesday after the driver alerted authorities, a federal police spokeswoman said.The driver, who was transporting fruit and ve...

UPDATE 2-U.S. lawmakers press Boeing CEO on 737 MAX development

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg faced a second day of questions on Wednesday from U.S. lawmakers on the companys now-grounded 737 MAX after sharp criticism at a Senate hearing Tuesday. U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, who head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019