'I have nothing to do with it': Manipur titular King condemns 'govt in exile' by two separatists

Expressing "shock" over two dissident leaders declaring a 'Manipur Government in exile' in the United Kingdom, Manipur's titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba on Wednesday said the duo had unnecessarily dragged his name into the picture.

Manipur Titular King Leishemba Sanajaoba in Imphal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing "shock" over two dissident leaders declaring a 'Manipur Government in exile' in the United Kingdom, Manipur's titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba on Wednesday said the duo had unnecessarily dragged his name into the picture. Speaking to ANI, Sanajaoba condemned the claims made by the two dissidents Yamben Biren who claimed to be "chief minister of Manipur State Council" and Narengbam Samarjit who claimed to be the council's "minister of external affairs and defence".

"I have nothing to do with the whole matter and the duo is unnecessarily dragging my name into the picture," he said. The titular king said: "I condemn this in the strongest term, it was shocking that they dragged my name. This will create negative energy in society."

The king further clarified that Samarjit and his associates had approached him in context of an authorisation letter allowing him to procure documents or photos from the Royal Archives of Britain on his behalf. Sanajaoba added that he was not aware of the development and he has nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told ANI that a case has been registered against the duo for waging war against the state. He also stated the case has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team of Special Crime Branch for the initiation of a probe, which will be later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to reports, the two separatist leaders at a press conference at London on Tuesday produced a document showing that the titular king of Manipur had authorised them by the order no. 12 of March 15, 2013 to solve the political problems of the state. The self-claimed Chief Minister of Manipur State Council Yamben Biren and Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council Samarjit announced that they were speaking on behalf of Sanajaoba to formally launch the exiled government - the Manipur State Council.

The exiled government will be based in Central London, they said. Both of them confirmed that they had already sought asylum in the United Kingdom in September 2019, fleeing persecution and repression by the Indian state as declaring independence in India would have led them to be arrested and killed arbitrarily by the Indian security forces.

"We believe that now is the right time to make public the Independent Government of Manipur before the international community to announce our independent status and to seek recognition. We call on all the governments of the sovereign states of the members of the United Nations for their recognition of the de jure and exile government of the Manipur from today onwards," they said. They claimed that the three million Manipuri people want recognition as one of the precious native nations and their "attempts to engage with the Indian government were met with hate and hostilities."

"It was not possible for us to declare the independence of Manipur while in India because we, the Councilors of the Manipur State Council, would have faced arrest, torture and extra-judicial killings at the hands of the Indian government," they said. They declared that Manipur is a constitutional Monarchy ruled State and the "sovereign of the King of Manipur is Divine of God."

The two claimed that Manipur is being ruled through "draconian laws" by the Indian occupation government "under the Republic Constitution of India including Arms Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958". Highlighting cases of "extrajudicial killings" in Manipur, they said: "There are more than 1,528 cases of the extra-judicial killing which are pending in the Supreme Court of India. The victims were killed without a trial of law. "

Referring to Manipuri human right activist Irom Charu Sharmila, known as the 'Iron Lady of Manipur', who started protest fasting for 16 years against the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and human rights abuses, they said; "The brave women of Manipur staged nude protests in front of the Indian Army centres to condemn inhuman torture and killing of innocent people of Manipur." (ANI)

