J-K: 1 civilian dead, 3 others injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in Kupwara

A civilian lost his life while three others sustained injuries in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in the Machil sector of Kupwara district here on Wednesday, police said.

"1 civilian was killed and 3 civilians were injured in cross border shelling by Pakistan in Machil area, Kupwara," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

This comes a day after unidentified terrorists shot dead five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police said.Troops of 18 Battalion Army and JKP had reached the spot and cordoned off the area.In another incident, the armed terrorists had fired at a school building in Pulwama on Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read: Nursing mothers stage climate protest against Google in London

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)