Naga talks continuing for 3rd consecutive day

The talks to find a lasting solution to the seven-decade-old insurgency problem in Nagaland continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Centre's interlocutor and Governor R N Ravi holding two rounds of discussions with the NSCN-IM, officials said. While the dialogue with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) is almost over, the talks with the NSCN-IM, a major insurgent group in the Northeast, has been continuing as the outfit continues to insist on its demands for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

"At least two rounds of discussions were held with the NSCN-IM. Both sides are trying to find a solution acceptable to everyone," an official privy to the development. The talks were convened in Delhi in a bid to iron out differences, particularly on the NSCN-IM's demands for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas, which have already been rejected by the Centre.

Ravi, in a statement last week, said that a mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all the substantive issues, was ready for signing the final agreement. "Unfortunately at this auspicious juncture, the NSCN-IM has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement, raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and Constitution on which they are fully aware of Government of India's position," he had said.

Ravi's statement assumes significance in view of the Centre's August 5 announcement abrogating the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. With the annulment of the special status, the separate flag and the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir cease to exist. The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah and Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's Independence in 1947. The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The three northeastern states had also vehemently opposed it.

