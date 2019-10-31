International Development News
Ambulance operators go on indefinite strike in Rajasthan

  Jaipur
  31-10-2019
Ambulance services were crippled across Rajasthan on Thursday after the staffers of a company which operates them went on an indefinite strike demanding job assurance, officials said. The tenure of existing company, GVK-EMRI, which operates ambulances in the state, is going to end in December.

The state government has issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for a new tender to run the ambulances. Fearing job loss, the staffers are demanding that there should a condition in the new tender document which gives the present employees priority in the new firm.

"We are demanding that the government clearly mention in the tender document that the existing employees will be given priority in the job by the new company. "There should also be clarity on working hours and wages in the tender document," Virendra Singh Shekhawat, state president, Rajasthan Ambulance Workers Union said.

He said nearly 1,500 employees of the integrated 108, 104 and base ambulance went on indefinite strike on Thursday. "Ambulances are off the road. The strike will be called off only after we get an assurance from the government," he said.

