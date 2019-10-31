International Development News
TN Health Minister warns protesting doctors

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties.

Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties. Speaking to ANI, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, "If they (doctors) continue their protest, break in service orders will be issued to them. Their posts will be announced as vacant."

Doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FDGA) members are on indefinite strike since October 25 inside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital premises here. Protesting doctors, including five doctors who are on an indefinite fast, are seeking an increase in salaries, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors among other demands. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi's air pollution is public health emergency, worse is yet to come: doctors

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

