Offered less drugs, addict kills another in Delhi; held

Enraged that he was not given his share of the promised injectable narcotics, a drug addict allegedly tried to strangle his friend, hit him with a stone and finally slit his throat in outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday. The body of Hussain (45), also a drug addict, was found in Bawana's JJ Colony on Sunday morning, they said.

According to police officials, he had injected a larger share of the drugs into himself and that infuriated Mohammad Mumtaz. Mumtaz, 28, who lived in the same colony, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

Recounting what had happened, Mumtaz told police that a quarrel started between him and Hussain after he offered him less drugs to inject, following which he cut his throat with a knife, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North). The arrested accused also tried to strangle Hussain and later hit him with a stone, the DCP said.

Hussain had been missing since Saturday night, he said. During investigation, police nabbed Mumtaz as Hussain was last seen with him, the DCP said.

The body of Hussain carried an incised wound to the neck, injuries on head and face. One strip of plastic bag was tied around his neck. Two bloodstained stones were also lying near the body, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)