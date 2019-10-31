International Development News
Development News Edition

9th Bangladesh Book Fair to start from Friday in Kolkata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:25 IST
9th Bangladesh Book Fair to start from Friday in Kolkata

In an effort to showcase the literary works by writers from neighbouring country, the ninth edition of Bangladesh Book Fair will start in the city from Friday at Mohor Kunja. The fair will be inaugurated by Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen.

This year, there will be around 83 book stalls at the fair and several publishers from the neighbouring country will participate. The fair, being organised by Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, will continue till November 10.

"The fair is being organised in the city for last eight years. The response has been very good. We are expecting more enthusiasm this time," Bangladesh's Academic and Creative Publishers' Association President Farid Ahmed said. The Kolkata edition of Bangladesh Book Fair was started in 2011.

A senior official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in the city said that such fairs will further strengthen the relation of two neighbouring countries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires short-range projectiles: South's military

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday, the Souths military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock. The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly direction over the ...

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Halloween party protests

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up masked anti-government protesters mingling with Halloween revellers in fancy dress near the upmarket club district of Lan Kwai Fong on Thursday after a standoff lasting hours. Police also used tea...

Soccer-England players to wear legacy numbers for 1,000th game

Englands players will wear legacy numbers on their shirts and former captains and members of the 1966 World Cup winning team will be invited to Wembley to celebrate the nations 1,000th international when Montenegro visit on Nov. 14. All pla...

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism, and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019