9th Bangladesh Book Fair to start from Friday in Kolkata

In an effort to showcase the literary works by writers from neighbouring country, the ninth edition of Bangladesh Book Fair will start in the city from Friday at Mohor Kunja. The fair will be inaugurated by Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen.

This year, there will be around 83 book stalls at the fair and several publishers from the neighbouring country will participate. The fair, being organised by Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, will continue till November 10.

"The fair is being organised in the city for last eight years. The response has been very good. We are expecting more enthusiasm this time," Bangladesh's Academic and Creative Publishers' Association President Farid Ahmed said. The Kolkata edition of Bangladesh Book Fair was started in 2011.

A senior official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in the city said that such fairs will further strengthen the relation of two neighbouring countries..

