Delhi schools to be shut till Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:43 IST
Delhi schools to be shut till Tuesday
Representative Image

The Delhi government on Friday decided to shut schools till November 5 as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated further.

"In wake of the rising level of pollution caused by stubble burning, the Delhi government has decided to shut schools till November 5," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

A Supreme Court-mandated panel on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region and banned construction activity till November 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

