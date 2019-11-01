International Development News
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh: Bees attack students during Foundation Day celebration

A swarm of bees attacked the students here on Friday, who had assembled to celebrate the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhind (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Bees attack students during Foundation Day celebration
Students were seen running away to save themselves from the attack of bees. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A swarm of bees attacked the students here on Friday, who had assembled to celebrate the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. Minister Dr Govind Singh was making the speech on the occasion, when the students started running helter-skelter to save themselves from the attack of bees.

Almost two dozen students were bitten by the bees. They were seen whimpering and crying. Many of them were injured in the process. While the students were crying for help, politicians and bureaucrats on the dais did not even bother to get down from the stage and extend help to the students in distress.

The injured students were later taken to the first-aid medical van for the treatment. (ANI)

Also Read: Thousands of students march in Barcelona over Court's ruling on Catalan leaders

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India-Germany global partnership progressing well: President Kovind

Dr. Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today November 1, 2019.Welcoming German Chancellor to India, the President said that given In...

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...

Australia v Sri Lanka T20 scoreboard

Melbourne, Nov 1 AFP Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday. Sri LankaK. Mendis c McDermott b Richardson 13 N. Dickwella c McDermott b Starc 0K. Perera c Turner b C...

Auto-driver gives triple talaq to wife, says she looks ugly

An auto-driver here has been booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife on grounds she looked ugly with crooked teeth, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint from the 25-year-old woman, a case under sections 3 and 4 of Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019