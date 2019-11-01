International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sanctions redevelopment of Swaragadwara in Puri, his father's memorial to be moved out

In a rare gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided that his father's memorial at Swargadwara in the holy city of Puri will be shifted for creating facilities for people visiting it for cremation as the place lacks space and people have a deep desire to have final rites there.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:01 IST
Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sanctions redevelopment of Swaragadwara in Puri, his father's memorial to be moved out
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a rare gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided that his father's memorial at Swargadwara in the holy city of Puri will be shifted for creating facilities for people visiting it for cremation as the place lacks space and people have a deep desire to have final rites there. It is believed by crores of Hindus that salvation can be obtained if one is cremated at Swargadwara, which means the 'door to heaven'.

A large number of people from Odisha and outside the state come for the cremation of their loved ones at Swargdwara. Having one's final rites and cremation at Puri's Swargadwara is a deep desire and wish of the people of the state.

There is a lack of space at Swargadwara due to various reasons and Odisha government has decided to remove all encroachments to make it more spacious. Apart from beautification and redevelopment of Swargadwara, the state government has decided to create facilities and amenities for people visiting it for cremations.

It is believed that the true essence of happiness comes from sacrifice and making it for one's people and land truly epitomises an ideal person. Former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik is seen as an embodiment of the virtue as he devoted himself to the welfare of people of Odisha.

Keeping this in mind, the Odisha Government has decided to move the "samadhi" (memorial) of Biju Patnaik from Swargadwara so that the place can be further developed with more space for the benefit of crores of Hindus. Biju Patnaik's place is in the hearts of crores of Odias and the state government has decided that only his memorial plaque would find a place in Swargadwara and not his `samadhi'.

Acrimonious scenes are normally observed for obtaining land for 'samadhi' by followers when a legendary political leader passes away. However, in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is continuing the legacy of the sacrifice of his father Biju Patnaik and has decided to give away the land of his father's 'Samadhi' at Swargadwara for the betterment of crores of Odias.

Patnaik has also been working towards the welfare of the people of Odisha following his father's footsteps. The implementation of the master plan for the development of Shree Jagannath Temple has led to the clearing of all obstructions around it.

This has happened due to the cooperation of the people of Puri and the state government's perceived determination. Patnaik handing over the land of his father's 'Samadhi' is seen as another significant step for the development of Jagannath Puri.

Jagannath Dham Puri is the blessed place which embodies the faith and trust of crores of Hindus across the world. Puri is the land, which is bestowed with the Srimandir, Bada-danda, Mahadodhi and Swargadwara and the sand and water of the place are considered to be holy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pelle penalty gives Shandong Chinese Cup final first-leg lead

Shandong Lunengs Italian forward Graziano Pelles converted a first-half penalty to secure a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese FA Cup final on Friday. The former Southampton striker slotted the ball past Li Shuai f...

PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in of J-K LG Murmu

Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway, for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. Nazir Ahmed Laway has been expe...

Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC

The High Court has upheld an exemption granted to the Gujarat Cricket Association GCA and two other cricket bodies in the state from income tax, saying their activities, unlike those of the BCCI, are not commercial in nature. A division be...

Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway

A day after a cop was allegedly shot dead, family members of the deceased created a ruckus and jammed a highway here on Friday and demanded an inquiry into his death. Praveen, the policeman and a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019