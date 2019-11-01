Delhi govt announces holiday on Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja on November 2 will be a public holiday, the Delhi government announced on Friday. The general administration department has issued a notification in this regard.

"The Lt Governor of government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Saturday, November 2, 2019, as a holiday in all government offices on account of Chhath Puja," the notification read. Taking to Twitter, GAD and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that a public holiday is declared by the Delhi government on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The four-day Chhath festival began on Thursday and on the last two days, devotees perform rituals and offer evening and morning 'arghyas' (offerings) to Sun God by taking a dip in a river or other water bodies. The age-old festival is celebrated mostly by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or Poorvanchal. PTI BUN

BUN ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)