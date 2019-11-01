International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengal facilitating return of 131 labourers from J&K: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:15 IST
Bengal facilitating return of 131 labourers from J&K: Official

The West Bengal government is facilitating the return of 131 people working in Jammu and Kashmir, to the state, a senior official said on Friday. The state government has arranged for a special coach for the workers, who have expressed desire to return following the killing of five workers from the state in Kashmir on October 29, she said.

"We are bringing back 131 people who had gone to J&K for work, but are now unwilling to continue there," the official said. While nine labourers have already reached Jammu, the rest are on their way from Srinagar for the same destination, from where they would board the train to Kolkata.

The official said the West Bengal government took the decision, after a senior minister received a video footage in which Bengali labourers were seen urging the government to take steps in bringing them back. "The workers are fearful that they will be killed if they continued to live in the Kashmir Valley," she said.

They belong to North Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Murshidabad districts and have been working in the Valley for more than 15 years, she said. On October 29, five men from Bahalnagar village in West Bengal's Murshidabad district Kamruddin Sheikh, Mursalim Sheikh, Rafikul Sheikh, Rafiq Sheikh and Naimuddin Sheikh were gunned down in Kulgam district of the Valley.

Two labourers, Bashirul Sarkar and Jahiruddin Sarkar, had survived the attacks. The state government had earlier announced an ex- gratia amount of Rs five lakh to the kin of each of the five labourers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Jobs data, trade progress boost S&P, Nasdaq to records

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as the SP hit an intraday record for the fourth time this week after an upbeat U.S. jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing lessened concerns about slowing global growth.Job growth slowed less than foreca...

IndiGo to have one LPT3 modified engine on an aircraft

IndiGo Air on Friday said that it is confident to meet the latest directive of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA to have at least one LPT3 modified engine on aircraft having an unmodified engine with more than 2900 hours of fly...

Uber facing ban in Geneva: authorities

The Swiss canton of Geneva said Friday it had classified ride-hailing giant Uber as an employer, ordering a halt to its activities unless it pays the social charges for its drivers. The head of security, employment, and health in the canton...

Report: Mets manager search down to Beltran, Perez

The New York Mets have narrowed their search for a manager down to Carlos Beltran or Eduardo Perez, according to a mlb.com report Friday. A separate MLB Network report earlier Friday said that Twins bench coach Derek Shelton had been a cand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019