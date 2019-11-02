HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

DEL5 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

New Delhi: Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring cities dropped marginally on Saturday with a slight increase in the wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a public health emergency.

FGN12 ASEAN-PM PM Modi arrives in Bangkok on three-day visit amid focus on RCEP negotiations

Bangkok, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit in the midst of renewed diplomatic efforts to convince India to support signing of a mega trade deal involving 16 Asia-Pacific nations to facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

DEL2 PM LD-ASEAN Will see whether interests fully being accommodated in RCEP: Modi

New Delhi: As he left for his visit to Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will consider whether its concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated when he attends the meeting of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership there.

DEL10 IFFI- LD JAVADEKAR Rajinikanth to get special honour at IFFI, Isabelle Huppert to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi: The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

DEL15 IIT-ISRO-LD CONVOCATION Chandrayaan-2 not end of story, another landing attempt in near future: ISRO chief

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-2 is not the end of the story about the country's attempts to conquer the moon, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt another soft landing "in the near future", the space agency's chief K Sivan said.

DEL16 CONG-SNOOPING 'Snoopgate': Cong says 'dishonest' govt refusing to answer relevant questions

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the snooping controversy, saying a "dishonest" government is refusing to answer key questions like who purchased and deployed the illegal spyware used for the alleged surveillance.

DEL6 BIZ-GERMANY-URBAN MOBILITY Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday pledged to invest 1 billion euros over the next five years on environmentally-friendly urban mobility in India.

DEL11 JK-SITUATION Restrictions imposed on Friday lifted from all parts of Srinagar

Srinagar: Restrictions that were imposed imposed in view of Friday prayers were lifted from all parts of the city on Saturday, but normal life remained affected for 90th day in Kashmir following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

BOM4 MH-DALWAI-SENA Maha tussle:Cong MP writes to Sonia, requests support for Sena

Mumbai: At a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are unable to arrive at a consensus on sharing of power in Maharashtra, a Congress leader on Saturday wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi requesting her the Sena be given support to form the next government if it comes up with such proposal.

Naga peace talks: Security upped in Manipur, protests continue Imphal: Amid growing concerns over the outcome of Naga peace talks, security has been heightened in Manipur, which has a sizeable Naga population, with additional

companies of paramilitary forces being deployed in the state to "meet any eventuality".

MDS3 PD-DEMON-BEDI Calling me demon is a case of mistaken identity: Bedi to CM

Puducherry: Continuing her diatribe against Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for calling her a demon, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said it may be a case of mistaken identity and offered to help him identify the 'real demons.'

LGD6 DL-HC-CHIDAMBARAM ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in HC citing gravity of offences

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of former union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, saying the gravity of offences allegedly committed by him does not entitle him for the relief.

LGD4 DL-COURT-CHOPPER-MICHEL VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison.

FGN11 PAK-ARMY-PROTEST No one will be allowed to create instability: Pak Army tells Azadi March protestors

Islamabad, Nov 2 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country, a day after the incalcitrant cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman set a two-day deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down. By Sajjad Hussain

Pakistan 'failed to significantly limit' terror outfits from fundraising, recruiting: US Washington: Pakistan has "failed to significantly limit" militant outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from fundraising and recruiting while several terrorist groups that focus on attacks outside the country continued to operate from its soil in 2018, a damning US report has said. By Lalit K Jha AQS

