Chhath puja observed in Jharkhand

Lakhs of devotees across Jharkhand congregated at rivers, dams, ponds and other water bodies to offer "Arghya" to the setting sun on the occasion of Chhath puja on Saturday. The festival will conclude with the devotees offering "Arghya" to the rising sun on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees also assembled in the ghats of the river Koel in Palamau to observe the festivity to worship sun god. The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees at different water bodies.

The railways have also introduced a special train on Ranchi-Jaynagar route and added additional coaches in some trains on different routes on the occasion..

