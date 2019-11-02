Kejriwal writes to Javdekar, seeks Centre's help to combat air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javdekar, seeking the Central government's assistance to combat air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states. "Air pollution in Delhi during this part of the year is not a Delhi specific issue. It is a north India issue and therefore, requires a north India solution. It is under your chairmanship that a north India solution can be found," Kejriwal said in the letter.

Kejriwal has stated that the Central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court admitting that stubble burning has been considered as one of the major contributors for poor and severe air quality in Delhi and NCR in the months of October and November. "As per this affidavit filed by the Central government 33,075, 11,941 and 18,706 machines were provided by the centre to the farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during 2018-19 so that the farmers don't have to do stubble bringing," he said.

"During the current year 2019-20, the Centre has sanctioned 24,214, 14,677 and 7,418 machines for these three states respectively," he added. Chief Minister Kejriwal has asked the total number of machines required in each of these states to ensure complete stoppage of stubble burning.

"Why is the Centre providing these machines in yearly instalment? At this rate, in how many years will the Centre provide a requisite number of machines? Will the people of Delhi continue to suffer till then," he asked in the letter. Kejriwal also said that the high levels of pollution are not only a health hazard for our citizens, but it also shows India in poor light in the eyes of visiting dignitaries.

Earlier today, Javdekar had urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take measures to tackle air pollution in the national capital instead of indulging in 'blame-game'. (ANI)

