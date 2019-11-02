Lawyers-police clash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC convenes meeting with senior judges, police officials

In the backdrop of major clashes between the lawyers and the Delhi Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court that left several injured, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel held a meeting with six senior-most judges of the High Court and senior officials of the Delhi Police here in the court on Saturday. According to sources, a thorough discussion was held in the meeting over the emergent situation and all the points were looked into.

A senior official of Delhi High Court has confirmed that an emergency meeting has been called on Sunday, which will be chaired by Justice Patel. The Delhi Police Commissioner will also be present in the meeting. The members of the coordination committee of district courts will also be present in the meeting. Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle that broke out between police and advocates over a parking issue here at Tis Hazari Court presmises on Saturday.

An advocate who sustained injuries was rushed to St Stephen's Hospital for treatment. In the wake of the clash, the Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in the national capital on November 4.(ANI)

