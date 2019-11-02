International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawyers-police clash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC convenes meeting with senior judges, police officials

In the backdrop of major clashes between the lawyers and the Delhi Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court that left several injured, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel held a meeting with six senior-most judges of the High Court and senior officials of the Delhi Police here in the court on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 23:30 IST
Lawyers-police clash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC convenes meeting with senior judges, police officials
Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel (Pic courtesy-Delhi HC). Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of major clashes between the lawyers and the Delhi Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court that left several injured, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel held a meeting with six senior-most judges of the High Court and senior officials of the Delhi Police here in the court on Saturday. According to sources, a thorough discussion was held in the meeting over the emergent situation and all the points were looked into.

A senior official of Delhi High Court has confirmed that an emergency meeting has been called on Sunday, which will be chaired by Justice Patel. The Delhi Police Commissioner will also be present in the meeting. The members of the coordination committee of district courts will also be present in the meeting. Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle that broke out between police and advocates over a parking issue here at Tis Hazari Court presmises on Saturday.

An advocate who sustained injuries was rushed to St Stephen's Hospital for treatment. In the wake of the clash, the Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in the national capital on November 4.(ANI)

Also Read: Consider purchasing BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles: SC to Delhi Police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/2:30pm ET

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-65 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured. TENNIS-WTAFINALSBencic points finger at Shenzhen court as withdrawals mount...

Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-...

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Around 16 teams from across the northeast region are competing in one of the most coveted football events organised by the Tan...

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Praj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019