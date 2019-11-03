International Development News
Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

  PTI
  • |
  Ballia
  • |
  Updated: 03-11-2019 12:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 12:08 IST
A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided with each other, they said

Soon people belonging to both communities gathered on the spot and clashed, leaving 75-year-old Ramdhari Chaurasia dead and four others injured. Police have arrested six persons in this connection.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village, where the situation is now under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

