Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided with each other, they said

Soon people belonging to both communities gathered on the spot and clashed, leaving 75-year-old Ramdhari Chaurasia dead and four others injured. Police have arrested six persons in this connection.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village, where the situation is now under control.

