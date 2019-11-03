International Development News
Development News Edition

Air pollution: Delhi govt issues health advisory

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:32 IST
Air pollution: Delhi govt issues health advisory
Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government issued a health advisory on Sunday in view of the severe air pollution in the city and asked people to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible, especially during the morning and late evening hours. In a statement, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the air pollution had reached the severe level and asked people to follow the dos and don'ts as mentioned in the advisory.

The advisory said the air pollution might cause respiratory problems in healthy people on a prolonged exposure and pronounced respiratory or other serious illnesses for the vulnerable population even on a short exposure. "The general public is, therefore, advised to avoid outdoor physical activities, especially during morning and late evening hours," it stated.

The vulnerable population was advised to strictly avoid outdoor activities, remain indoors and keep activity levels low. The vulnerable population comprises elderly people, children aged below five years, pregnant women and those with a poor nutritional status.

Traffic police personnel, rickshaw-pullers and roadside vendors were advised to take extra precautions. The dos and don'ts asked people to remain indoors and reschedule their outdoor activities, consult doctors in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain and irritation in the eyes.

Using N95 masks, avoiding heavy traffic and polluted areas, keeping doors and windows closed in the morning and late evening were also advised by the government. It also asked people to use public transport, avoid driving two-wheelers and other vehicles, and stop smoking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Curtail outside exposure, try working from home, advises TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute TERI on Sunday urged people to curtail outside exposure and try to work from home in view of the hazardous pollution levels in the national capital. Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on...

Whistleblower offers direct testmony to Republicans -CBS

The U.S. intelligence official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has offered to answer written questions directly to Republicans on the House Intelligence Commmittee, his lawyer told...

'Red Atlas Map' unveiled for flood mitigation in Chennai

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday unveiled the Red Atlas Action Plan Map, a first of its kind ready reckoner, prepared by the Ministry of Earth Sciences to aid Tamil Nadu government ineffective flood mitigation in Chennai which witn...

BJP-JJP coalition govt based on 'selfish interests', won't last long: Abhay Chautala

Dampening prospects of any truce in the feuding Chautala clan, INLD lone MLA Abhay Chautala on Sunday accused his nephew Dushyant Chautala-led JJP of forging post-poll alliance with the BJP out of selfish interest and claimed the coalition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019