UP too acts against farmers burning stubble

Taking cognizance of the menace of stubble burning, the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department to has begun taking action against farmers, indulging in stubble burning, officials said on Sunday. UP Agriculture Department Deputy Director Ashutosh Mishra said flying squads in five tehsils of the Hardoi district on Saturday imposed fine of Rs 2.32 lakh on 66 farmers.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday warned against the burning of garbage, polythene, and stubble in the field. "Stubble burning in fields results in massive air pollution. Therefore, farmers should be encouraged and made aware of the consequences of burning straw in their fields. Officials should ensure straw is mixed in the soil to make compost," Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said in a directive to officers concerned.

Apart from this, arrangements should be made to ensure sprinkling of water at construction sites, he said.

