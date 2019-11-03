12 Nepalese among 31 held with Charas in Kullu

In a special drive against drugs, 31 people including 12 Nepalese were arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after about three kg of charas was seized from them, police said on Sunday. The arrests were made on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday from the remote areas of Peeni and Jaana of Parvati valley in Kullu district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said on Sunday.

Of those arrested, 19 were locals including five women, he said. A team consisting of 29 police personnel including two women and headed by inspector Sunil Sankhyan trekked for six hours to reach the spot where the accused were packing the charas inside 11 tents, he added.

A total of 2.9 kg of charas, 12 live cartridges of a .12 bore rifle and eight sharp-edged weapons were seized during the raid, he added. Four separate cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act were registered against them at Kullu Police Station, Singh said.

