Illegal liquor cartons worth Rs 50 lakh seized on Hry-UP border
Over 10,000 cartons of liquor valued at Rs 50 lakh was seized by police near Bidoli check-post on the Haryana-UP border in Shamli district, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told newsmen that the cartons were being smuggled from Ambala in Haryana to Bihar.
A police team led by Jhinjhana Police Station house officer S K Dube intercepted a truck on Sunday carrying 10,120 liquor cartons hidden beneath jaggery cartons, he said. The SP added that the truck was bearing a fake number plate and the driver is on the run.
Police registered a case against four people and arrested the truck driver's helper Dilbag Singh.
