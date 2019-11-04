International Development News
Six held for hunting in forest area

  Coimbatore
  Updated: 04-11-2019 16:30 IST
Six people who were engaged inhunting in the forest areas of Anaikatti in the district werearrested on Monday, police said

Forest department officials on patrol noticed the sixpeople hunting in the forest area, nabbed them and handed themover at the nearby police station

They also seized four country-made guns and fewcartridges from their possession.

