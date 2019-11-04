International Development News
Delhi: More efforts needed to make people aware of 'Odd-Even' scheme

If you think that the city residents are fully aware of the Odd-Even scheme, aimed at addressing their pollution woes, then you are sadly mistaken.

Delhi: More efforts needed to make people aware of 'Odd-Even' scheme
The Odd-Even scheme, an initiative of the Delhi government, will be in force till November 15.. Image Credit: ANI

If you think that the city residents are fully aware of the Odd-Even scheme, aimed at addressing their pollution woes, then you are sadly mistaken. Speaking to ANI, Aju, a city resident, who was travelling from Geeta Colony to Faridabad, said: "I came to know about this rule only today. I was not aware that even the CNG vehicles are not exempted under this scheme."

However, he supported the initiative of the Delhi government, as the air pollution has assumed a menacing proportion in the city-state. Mohammad Rafi, another city resident, staged a brief protest in front of a government vehicle, which had an odd registration number.

Rafi accused the government of acting partially and giving preferential treatment to the government officers while slapping heavy fines on the common public. "Law should be equal for everyone," he said.

Hembir Singh, Deputy Division Warden, South-East District, said no fine would be charged from the violators on the first day, as there was an urgent need to spread awareness among the people about the scheme. He, however, warned that habitual violators will have to face the legal action.

The Odd-Even scheme, an initiative of the Delhi government, will be in force till November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates. Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality has dipped to hazardous levels across the national capital region. (ANI)

Also Read: Union Cabinet decides to confer ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies

