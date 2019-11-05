Court to hear case against Yasin Malik for killing IAF personnel on Nov 26

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA) court in Jammu will hear on November 26 a case filed against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik for allegedly killing Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. Malik is accused of being involved in the killing of four IAF personnel - including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna - in Kashmir, in January 1990.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against him later that year. Malik is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case.

Nirmal Khanna, the wife of Squadron Leader Khanna, has been fighting for justice for her late husband. Recently, she had also suggested her husband's name to be included on the National War Memorial. (ANI)

Also Read: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Yasin Malik in terror funding case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)