Vistara starts second daily flight on Delhi-Indore route

  Updated: 05-11-2019 17:28 IST
Vistara airline announced on Tuesday that it has started a second daily flight on the Delhi-Indore route, with the first one between the two cities launched on October 26. "Vistara now flies twice a day between Delhi and Indore with morning and evening departures from both cities, offering convenient same-day return options to customers in both directions," the full-service carrier said in a release.

The first flight of the day now leaves Delhi airport at 6.55 am and lands at 8.20 am at Indore. The return flight departs from there at 8.55 am and arrives at Delhi airport at 10.25 am. The second flight of the day departs from Delhi at 6.30 pm and arrives at Indore at 7.55 pm. The return flight departs from Indore at 8.30 pm and 10 pm.

The airline said on Monday that it is set to almost double its fleet size to 42 planes by this fiscal-end as compared to 22 aircraft in March 2019. Vistara's Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan said on Tuesday, "We are very happy to double the frequency between Delhi and Indore from today, a step that reflects not only the demand for greater connectivity between Delhi and Indore but also the importance that Indore holds for us in our overall network strategy."

"With corporates setting up base in the city and business opportunities booming, we see a clear need for a five-star airline like Vistara that provides world-class service to travelers," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

