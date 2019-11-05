International Development News
Development News Edition

Authorities look for solutions to stubble burning problem; PM reviews pollution situation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:18 IST
Authorities look for solutions to stubble burning problem; PM reviews pollution situation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR hovered between "severe" and "very poor" category, a top Agriculture Ministry official on Tuesday mooted crop diversification and shift to a short duration paddy crop to reduce stubble burning in northern states that have been primarily blamed for pollution during winter months. The pollution situation in northern India was also reviewed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the Supreme Court ordered an immediate and complete stop to stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh blamed for 46 percent of the pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region(NCR).

The top court did some tough-talking and had warned that the administration at large will be made accountable even if there is a single incident of stubble burning henceforth. It issued a slew of directions that also included stopping all construction and demolition activities as well as garbage and waste burning in Delhi-NCR till further orders. As authorities considered various options to put an end to stubble burning, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the conversion of stubble to fertilizers can be a permanent solution while the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) called for promoting crop diversification and a shift to a short duration paddy crop.

All India Bhartiya Kisan Union Coordinator Yudhvir Singh said farmers will take time to switch to other crops but the government should promote crop diversification by providing some incentive. The Centre should take the paddy stubble from Punjab and distribute it as animal feed to 3 lakh stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh, he suggested.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the state Assembly that the government was giving facilities to farmers so that they don't burn stubble. "We distributed 10,000 machines last year while 15,000 machines have been distributed this year, on which we are giving 80 percent subsidy."

He said setting fire to crop residues was responsible only for 18-20 percent of the pollution problem, adding incidents of crop burning in Haryana have significantly come down over the past few days and the situation was much better now. "As per NASA satellite imagery and Haryana Space Applications Centre, the (stubble burning) problem looks very little in Haryana," he said.

Several opposition members including Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said in the name of pollution, farmers were being blamed and defamed. "The AQI is back to 'very poor' category after rapidly recovering from 'severe' largely due to faster boundary layer winds (40 kmph)." said the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR.

Though Haryana and Punjab recorded 4,962 farm fires, the season's highest, on Monday and north westerly winds, which carry smoke from stubble burning, continued to blow, Delhi air quality's "continued to recover", it said. "PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in which the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of northern India was discussed," the Prime Minister's Office(PMO) tweeted.

The meet on pollution followed back-to-back review meetings held by P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, with top officials of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index dropped from 365 at 9.45 am to 331 at 3.45 pm on Tuesday.

In the NCR, Greater Noida (348), Noida (358), Ghaziabad (351), Faridabad (311) and Gurgaon (328) also recorded improvement in air quality. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

NRAA CEO Ashok Dalwai said state governments should educate farmers to shift to non-paddy crops by providing some incentives "One solution is to grow short-duration paddy varieties. If we are able to harvest by September, then farmers will get a longer window to undertake proper harvesting and prepare the land for wheat sowing," Dalwai told PTI.

At present, the window for paddy harvesting is around 20-25 days, putting pressure on farmers to get rid of the crop residue and prepare the land for sowing wheat. On top of it, they are facing a labor shortage, he said. Since Punjab has low groundwater levels and paddy being a water-guzzling crop, Dalwai said, "It is better we shift from paddy cultivation and grow more water-efficient crops like oilseeds and maize. That would solve the problem."

He also said short-duration varieties of non-paddy crops should be encouraged as the concern for farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is to prepare the land for winter wheat. Dalwai, also chairman of the Committee on Doubling of Farmers' Income, further said: "We can easily shift from paddy in wheat-growing states as paddy can be grown in many other areas in the country.

"Whereas wheat cannot be grown everywhere as winter is required. So, wheat cannot be compromised. That has to be here. So, we can look at an alternative for paddy in north India." Stating that the country has many short-duration paddy varieties, Dalwai said, "We need to promote them. One needs to look at yields levels to encourage farmers to shift. This is not something impossible to do. We can always test these varieties and do it."

He also suggested the state governments can provide an incentive to shift to other crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak bags India's 10th Olympic quota in shooting, Manu Bhaker also wins gold in Asian C'ships

Birthday boy Deepak Kumar secured Indias 10th Olympic quota in shooting while Manu Bhaker claimed the womens 10m air pistol gold medal in the 14th Asian Championship here on Tuesday. Deepak gifted himself a bronze medal in mens 10m air rifl...

BRIEF-UK Rail Union RMT Says Total Of 27 Days Of Strike Action Will Take Place In December On South Western Railway

Nov 5 Reuters - UK RAIL UNION RMT SAYS TOTAL OF 27 DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN DECEMBER ON SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY Source text httpbit.ly2PPBG5mAlso Read REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 pm GMT6 a.m. SGT...

HP investor meet to showcase 8 focus sectors

The global investors meet organized by Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala on November 7-8 will showcase investment opportunities in eight focus sectors, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. The sectors are agriculture, manufacturing and phar...

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL10 JK-MEHBOOBA-DAUGHTER Shift my mother to place equipped for winter Mehbooba Muftis daughter to J-K admn Srinagar Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019