RPI should get a Cabinet berth in new Maharashtra govt: Ramdas Athawale

While BJP and Shiv Sena are at an impasse over power-sharing in Maharashtra, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that he has apprised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of his demand that his party should get one Cabinet berth in the new state government. "Our party had received five tickets for the Maharashtra assembly elections, of which it won on two seats. So, RPI should get one Cabinet berth in the new Maharashtra government. We have apprised the party of our demands as well," Athawale told ANI.

He also urged the BJP and Shiv Sena to settle their differences over power-sharing and quickly form a government in the state as it is struggling amid unseasonal rains among other issues. "I urge the parties to reach a solution and quickly form the government. I believe Shiv Sena will support the BJP to fulfil the dream of Bal Thackeray. If Shiv Sena does not come to terms, BJP should form the government as it is the single largest party. We will prove the majority later," he said.

Athawale also said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to the 50-50 power-sharing formula in the state. "Important portfolios like PWD, housing department, revenue department, urban development would be shared equally. BJP is just saying that they won't give the Chief Minister's post and home ministry. The Shiv Sena should change its stand on the matter," the Union Minister said.

"If Shiv Sena is talking to Congress and NCP then it is not the right thing. Babasaheb Thackeray has always opposed Congress and NCP," he added. In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP-Sena alliance has got an absolute majority with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats.

However, they are yet to stake the claim for the formation of the government in the state as Shiv Sena is demanding equal power-sharing including 2.5 years of Chief Ministership while the BJP is stern on its stand that Devendra Fadnavis will be the Chief Minister for five years. (ANI)

Also Read: Shiv Sena, NCP workers clash in Pimpri during polling

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)