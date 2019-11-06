International Development News
Development News Edition

NABARD has taken up 14 agriculture projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

  • PTI
  • |
  • Portblair
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:29 IST
NABARD has taken up 14 agriculture projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Image Credit: ANI

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has taken up 14 projects in the agriculture sector in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a total refinance of over Rs 120 crore, a senior NABARD official said. General Manager, NABARD, V Mashar told PTI that the bank is also promoting integrated farming in the islands and has been focusing on skill development as another thrust sector.

Considering the limited land for agriculture purpose in the islands, developing the agriculture sector has emerged as a big challenge, he said. Mashar said NABARD has taken up as many as 14 projects in the agriculture sector with a total refinance of over Rs 120 crore. The bank is also promoting integrated farming in the islands and has been focusing on skill development as another thrust sector.

He said the NABARD regional office has a credit plan of about Rs 600 crore for the financial year 2019-2020 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mashar claimed that NABARD has been instrumental in the credit linking of SHGs with the larger objective of the financial empowerment of rural women.

In the Islands, out of over 5000 Self Help Groups, over 3000 Self Help Groups were credit-linked with credit outstanding of over Rs 1000 crore, the NABARD official said. These SHGs has been doing remarkably well in different fields and has to its credit a slew of success stories, he said.

In the off-farm sector also, NABARD has taken up several initiatives. The bank has been conducting skill development training programs in different trades in association with NGOs such as beauty and spa, hospitality sector, tailoring and computer software. Trades like the hospitality sector has immense demand and NABARD has identified such sector and has been conducting training program in such sectors.

Besides, the bank has been conducting training programs on tailoring, beautician trades in different places in the islands receiving a massive response from the youth. In Hut Bay, NABARD has identified 15 fishermen who will be provided two-wheelers so that they can sell their fish products door to door, he said.

NABARD is also working with the Coir Board in the coir sector. Recently, the bank in association with Krishi Vigyan Kendra has set up a hatchery unit at Bakultala at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. He claimed that this hatchery unit has become popular among the poultry farmers and taking inspiration, some private farmers also installed a private hatchery unit.

Considering the success of the hatchery unit, NABARD has also plan to install 10 more hatchery units in different places in the islands. In addition to this, NABARD will be organizing a workshop on Climate Change, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy in Iraq condemns violence against protesters -statement

The U.S embassy in Baghdad condemned on Wednesday the killing and kidnapping of unarmed demonstrators by security forces, and urged Iraqs leaders to engage urgently with the thousands who have been protesting against the government. We depl...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Duterte foe accepts Philippine drug war post

Manila, Nov 6 AFP A fierce critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes deadly anti-drug war accepted a top post on Wednesday to help steer the campaign, pledging to halt killings of the innocent. While critics said the appointment is an...

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019