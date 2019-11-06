International Development News
Sidhu can explain better about posters in Amritsar hailing him, Imran Khan as real heroes of Kartarpur corridor: Capt Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu can only explain about the posters in Amritsar, hailing the former minister and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as real heroes of Kartarpur corridor.

  ANI
  • |
  Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:53 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh speaking to media persons in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu can only explain about the posters in Amritsar, hailing the former minister and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as real heroes of Kartarpur corridor. "It is entirely up to Sidhu to explain about these posters. I do not want to explain as he can tell us better on this matter. He had sought permission from me to visit Pakistan. I have forwarded his request to the Ministry of External Affairs. Now it is for the Ministry whether to allow him to visit Pakistan or not," Chief Minister Singh told media persons here.

Earlier in the day, the posters of Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Khan were put up in Amritsar to thank the two for their contributions towards the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. Some posters read, "Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes for opening the Kartarpur Corridor."

Claiming that Pakistan has a "hidden agenda" behind the opening of Kartarpur corridor, Singh said: "I have been maintaining for long that Pakistan has a hidden agenda." "On one hand, they will first show us love and on the other, they can try to foment trouble. We have to be very careful on the note the things are moving ahead," he cautioned.

Singh's remarks come after a video, released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, has posters of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, present in the background of the video. All three Khalistani separatists were killed during the Indian Army's Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984.Bhindranwale was the head of Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. Singh was an Indian Army General, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement. Khalsa was a Khalistani student leader, who headed the now-banned All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSD).

A fringe Khalistani group based in the US called 'Sikhs for Justice' is attempting to promote the so-called 'Referendum 2020' movement by using the corridor with tacit support from Pakistan's spy agency ISI.The video has surfaced just days before the Kartarpur corridor is slated to be inaugurated. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side on November 8, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will open the route on the other side the following day.India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.The route will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. (ANI)

