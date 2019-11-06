Coast Guard conducts two-day rescue exercise off Goa shore

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) tested its efficiency and preparedness during the Regional Level Search and Rescue Workshop and Exercise 2019 (ReSAREX- 19) conducted off Goa coast, an official said on Wednesday. The two-day event, organized by the Coast Guard District Headquarters-11 (Goa), comprised a search and rescue workshop and table top exercise on Tuesday, followed by a search and rescue exercise at sea on Wednesday, ICG spokesperson said.

Maritime search and rescue remain a challenge with an increase in maritime and fishing activities, further complicated by frequent cyclones, he said. "Maritime search and rescue services need to respond to every situation with the utmost alacrity, displaying professional acumen and exercising full coordination with other support agencies, he added.

Five ICG ships, Dornier aircraft, two Chetak helicopters were used for the workshop, he said, adding that resources from Captain of Ports, State Marine Police, Indian Mission Control Centre (Bengaluru), Goa state administration, Goa Medical College and Marmugao Port Trust were also pressed into service. The workshop also assumes significance in the wake of the recent search and rescue operations carried out during cyclones Kyaar and Maha, the official added.

