Onion prices rule high in MP, govt promises action

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pradyumn Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the government will take steps to control the onion prices, which are currently in the range of Rs 70 to 80 per kg. The prices have continued to remain high despite stock limits imposed by the government on traders.

"I will hold a meeting with the principal secretary on this issue on Thursday. We are trying to maintain the prices between Rs 55 to 60. In Gwalior, prices are maintained at that level," Tomar, MLA from Gwalior, said. By November new onion crop reaches the market, but heavy rains this year have damaged or delayed the arrival of fresh yield, said Omkar Sahu, a wholesaler at Karond Mandi.

The prices have come down compared to the last month but the supply has not increased much, said Sahu. "Retailers are selling onions at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, depending on quality. This is because of short supply," said Hemant Advani, a vegetable shop owner here.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took potshots at the Congress government in the state over high vegetable prices. "It is responsibility of the government to control inflation. The state government is sleeping at a time when the rising prices of vegetables are hitting the people," the former chief minister tweeted.

"...what steps the Kamal Nath government has been taking to control the skyrocketing prices and save the public and the farmer from 'middlemen'?" he added. The state government issued the 'Madhya Pradesh Onion Traders (Stock Limit and Restrictions on Hoarding) Order 2019' last month to curb the prices.

As per the order, wholesalers can stock upto 500 quintals of the bulb, while retailers can keep a maximum of 100 quintals. The order will remain in force till November 30. PTI ADU MAS ARU KRK KRK.

