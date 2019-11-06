International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt plans year-long celebrations of Constitution Day, joint sitting of both houses of Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 23:41 IST
Govt plans year-long celebrations of Constitution Day, joint sitting of both houses of Parliament

The government is planning to organise year-long celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the Union council of ministers was informed on Wednesday, sources said. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba made a presentation in this regard before the council of ministers. During the presentation, the top bureaucrat said the focus of the celebrations would primarily be on the importance of the Constitution and the contribution of India's founding fathers, according to the sources.

Besides, Gauba also gave a presentation on a review of the decisions taken by the new government so far, the sources said. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal gave a presentation on India's decision not to join the China-backed mega free-trade agreement -- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bangkok on Monday that India will not join the RCEP deal as negotiations had failed to address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns". Meanwhile, the prime minister told the ministers at the council meeting to visit the districts of the newly-created Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and not to restrict their visits to Jammu, Srinagar and Leh.

He also told them to review the development works of their respective ministries in these areas. To mark 70 years of the adoption of Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament will be held on November 26. It is likely to be addressed both by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi, according to sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Rajya Sabha chairman, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present and may make interventions, the sources said. Besides the members of both houses of Parliament, former presidents and prime ministers too were expected to attend the event, which will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament, they added.

The joint sitting of both houses of Parliament is likely to last for over two hours. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949 and it became effective and the country's fundamental governing document from January 26, 1950.

An original copy of the Constitution is kept in the Parliament library.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Morales a dictator? Apple's Siri says so (in Spanish)

With political tension mounting in Bolivia over contested elections, Apple Incs Siri appeared on Wednesday to briefly take the side of anti-government protesters often terming long-standing President Evo Morales a dictator.Asked in Spanish ...

Britain won't act on European arrest warrant for Catalan separatist

British authorities have put on hold what they deemed a disproportionate European arrest warrant issued by Spain as it seeks to extradite Catalan separatist leader Clara Ponsati over her role in a failed independence bid, official documents...

Britain won't act on European arrest warrant for Catalan separatist

British authorities have put on hold what they deemed a disproportionate European arrest warrant issued by Spain as it seeks to extradite Catalan separatist leader Clara Ponsati over her role in a failed independence bid, official documents...

Report: Eagles bringing back WR Matthews

The Philadelphia Eagles will re-sign wide receiver Jordan Matthews to replace injured DeSean Jackson, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. It will be Matthews third stint in Philadelphia, which selected him in the 2014 second round...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019