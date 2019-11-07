International Development News
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets Shiv Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party MLAs here at his residence on Thursday.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 07-11-2019 14:12 IST
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets Shiv Sena MLAs
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party MLAs here at his residence on Thursday. The meeting comes amidst the reports that Shiv Sena MLAs are being shifted to a resort to prevent any attempts of poaching, which the party has brushed aside as "rumours" while asserting that Shiv Sena legislators are committed to the party and there is no need to do so.

Shiv Sena is apparently putting all its weight behind its demand of making Aaditya Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. As the deadline of November 9 for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

Also Read: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading over Suresh Mane of NCP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

