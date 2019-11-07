MP: Two killed, five injured as truck rams into tractor

Two people were killed and five others were severely injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying sugarcane near Guliapura village in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at around 5 am when a speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind, Datia superintendent of police D Kalyan Chakravarthy said.

The victims, who are residents of Tiletha village, were travelling on the tractor-trolley to Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) for selling their sugarcane crop, he added. While Dharmendra Parihar (25) and Gajendra Rawat (27) died on the spot, five others sustained serious injuries and were referred to a hospital in Jhansi, the senior official said, adding that further probe into the incident is underway.

